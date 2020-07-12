Suspected shoplifter injures officer, leads police on high speed chase

UPDATE

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted shoplifting arrest turns into a high-speed chase in Tupelo Sunday afternoon.

A Tupelo police officer had to be taken to North Mississippi Medical Center after trying to arrest a suspected shoplifter.

Witnesses said an officer attempted to detain a female shoplifting suspect when she left the store and got into a vehicle.

An unidentified driver started to drive away with the suspect in the vehicle.

The TPD Officer was drug a short distance.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Belk at Barnes Crossing Mall.

From there, officers caught up with the driver and two unidentified passengers on I-22 near New Albany.

The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour but was eventually called off due to speeds becoming too dangerous to continue.

The suspect made it across state lines into Tennessee.

The TPD officer was examined and released from the ER with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call crimestoppers.