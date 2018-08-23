Suspects Charged With Aliceville Murder

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County investigators make two arrests in the death of a man in Aliceville, that happened in June.

These two are both charged with the home invasion and murder of 31 year-old Daniel Perez of Aliceville.

- Advertisement -

While the investigation still has some details to confirm, law enforcement believe they have the right people.

“We’ve been working this case with the Aliceville Police, the district attorney’s office and his investigator,” said Pickens County Sheriff, David Abston.

29 year-old Tommy Jones and 28 year-old Jessica Long are charged with capital murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

“They’ve been in the jail for that last few days, and we have just now brought these charges against them,” Abston said.

At first, investigators were looking for one man. However, as more information came in it seemed there was more than one person involved.

“It was a partial home invasion,” the Sheriff said. “One person was invited; one was not. We’ve still got some loose ends to tie up, but these two people were definitely there.”

Though these two are behind bars until their next court appearance, Sheriff David Abston isn’t calling the investigation off until everything is finalized.

Abston said, “We’ve been talking to witnesses and reviewing video tape, and we are confident that we’ve got the two people who were there and killed Mr. Perez.”

Bond for both Jones and Long has been set at $100,000.

A court date is still pending.