Suspects wanted for assaulting a disabled man in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for suspects in an assault on a disabled man, which was videotaped and posted on social media. We want to warn you that the video you are about to see is disturbing.

This video of the assault was posted on Instagram over the weekend. The victim, whose name is Jeff, is known around the Tupelo area for visiting community events on his mode of transportation, his bicycle.

Tupelo police tell us they are actively investigating the case. The person who videotaped could also face charges for failing to report the assault or render aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

