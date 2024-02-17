Suspicions of contraband in jail: Lafayette County SO investigates

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County jail employee reported to the jail this week, but this time she wasn’t going to work.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating suspicions of contraband being brought into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Investigators suspected a correctional officer was involved in the smuggling operation.

They obtained an arrest warrant for Everlean Boston of Oxford.

A search of Boston’s home reportedly turned up evidence that Boston was sneaking contraband into the jail.

She was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

The investigation was ongoing.

Other charges and arrests were possible.

