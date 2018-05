COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus driver lands upside down but walks away from a scary crash this morning.

The crash happened on Highway 45, across from Citizens National Bank, just after 11:30.

Both southbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to move the SUV.

Columbus Light and Water was also called to repair a broken utility pole.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.