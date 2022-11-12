Sweater Weather

Grab the coat, you're going to need it!
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The colder weather has finally arrived, below-average temperatures enter the forecast.

SATURDAY: Scattered morning showers end before lunch, then some clearing takes place. A cold day in store with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s. Overnight low: 29 A freeze warning has been issued expiring at 8AM on Sunday morning. It’s safe to say the growing season is done.

SUNDAY: Just slightly warmer than Saturday with temperatures barely reaching the 50s in some places. Expect early morning frost and a Sunday full of sunshine. Overnight lows will remain below freezing.

MONDAY: Temperatures increase to the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Our next rain chance arrives Monday night with widespread showers expected through early Tuesday morning.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The cold weather settles in the south with below-average temperatures steady in the forecast. Frost is likely to develop in the mornings with overnight lows trending in the 30s.

