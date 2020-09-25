Sweet potato crops on pace for an average yield despite challenges

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sweet potato farmers have faced a variety of challenges this year but are on pace for an average yield.

Location and rain are making big impacts on the harvest this year.

Some fields got just enough water and others got too much from Mother Nature.

About a third of Mississippi’s sweet potato crop is grown in Calhoun County, where MSU extension service agents say things look promising.

COVID-19 is making an impact on how the sweet potatoes are making from the farm to the plate, with health restrictions on workers and shutdowns.

However, the price of the crop is holding steady with last year’s figures.