Sweet Potato Festival Cancelled

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual North Mississippi fall festival that celebrates the sweet potato crop has been cancelled.

Organizers of the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival made the announcement Friday morning.

Committee members and the Vardaman Board of Aldermen say it will be difficult to plan the festival with so many unknowns.

All events surrounding the week-long festival will be canceled including pageants, the 5K run, barbeque cook-off and the arts and crafts show.

The committee will provide updates on any upcoming events and details about the 2021 festival on its website and social media.