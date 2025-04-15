Sweet potato soon to be Mississippi’s official vegetable

Sweet Potato

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The sweet potato is soon to be the official vegetable of the Magnolia state.

Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 2383 into law this past month, which will officially designate the veggie on July 1.

Considered a specialty crop, sweet potatoes have a statewide production value of $82 million annually.

The potatoes can be eaten by themselves, or the true Southern cook can curate the veggie into a delicious pie, casserole, or hash.

According to MSU agriculture economist Will Maples, Mississippi is third to North Carolina and California as a domestic producer.

And located right in the WCBI viewing area is “The Sweet Potato Capital of the World” in Vardaman.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.