Sweet Potato Tasting At Annual Festival

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Many events are taking place this week at the annual Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival, but one sticks out.

The Sweet Potato Tasting Booth.

- Advertisement -

The booth opened up earlier today and featured 12 different dishes from local Vardaman farmers.

Festival Attendees could buy a plate for $5 with all of the proceeds going towards the Vardaman School District.

“It helps provide us with money to do things for the children that we are not able to do just on a state budget,” said Vardaman Elementary School Teacher Dedee Lee.

“Our farmers go above and beyond in this county to help our schools,”said Vardaman Elementary School Teacher Kalyn Sims.

The Tasting booth was just one of many events at the festival including a sweet potato pie eating contest, an antique tractor show, and an original sweet potato recipe contest.