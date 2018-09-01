Tailgating For The Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – A n ew college football season kicked off Saturday and to some, tailgating is just as important as the game itself.

Thousands of Mississippi State thousands were spread across the campus in full tailgate mode.

Food and cowbells were a part of every tailgate and many say they look forward to it each and every year.

“We enjoy this and love to be with everybody all the fans..these young people we enjoy having them”

“We started this about 20 years ago when our son was a student here and we haven’t quit and it seems like the more we do it the more we enjoy it”

“I like to tailgate to enjoy the food good food good fun fun times”

“I just like to hangout before the game because we love the Bulldawgs hail state go Dawgs”

MSU has seven home games this season.