Tailgating is back, msu fans get ready to kick off the football season

Dozens of tents and chairs line The Junction at Mississippi State.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a sea of Maroon and white in Starkville.

Bulldog fans are ready for the first game of the season tomorrow.

Tailgating was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Now, fans are eager to get back on campus.

Fans prepare for what seems to be the best part of the game day, tailgating.

” My brothers and I are out here holding down our spot getting ready for the game tomorrow,” said student Carter Campbell.

In less than 24 hours, grills will be hot, cowbells will be ringing, and over 50-thousand people will cheer on the Bulldogs.

” I’m looking forward to going out there tomorrow and seeing some guys crack some heads. I like some excitement in my life. I like some pure adrenaline from big guys. That’s all I want in my life,” said student Morgan Boone.

For some, tailgating means hotdogs, burgers, and music. For others, like Madison Copeland, it’s a tradition.

“Tailgating is our favorite part about football season, so being able to see the tents and seeing everyone set up for everything is exciting that we get to do it one last year. It’s just so loud out there. We love the energy,” said Copeland.

“Baseball national championship got a lot more fans involved in Mississippi than we normally do. So, it’s going to be good tomorrow,” said Josh Harold.

“Coach Leech has gotten the guys the ready,” said Carter Campbell.

Maroon and Co. store manager Alex Gomez says his crew is expecting hundreds to pick up gear.

” A lot of long hours, everybody has been here. Just a few of us have been here getting everything ready. We expect to have 200 or 300 people in here, maybe more than that for the weekend,” said Gomez.

So whether you’re in Starkville for tailgating or to go shopping, fans are excited to kick off the season.