TAILGATING SEASON IS HERE

STARKVILLE, MISS.(WCBI)- There’s more to game day than the plays on the field. At college football stadiums across the country, tailgating is one of the main attractions.

“My Uncle started it 20 years go,” Brabham said.

Tailgating at Mississippi State football games is a time-honored tradition for Anna Brabham’s family. She says It’s a big part of their game day experience. And her uncle makes sure they have the perfect location to enjoy all the food and fun.

“He staked out this spot and he would come every single game day weekend and come and sit here and wait. He wanted to be under this oak tree and so we’ve kept that going,” said Brabham.

For Hayden Myers, the tradition is fairly new for her and her family , but they have made the most of their time here

“We have been tailgating for four years so since I was a freshman,” said Myers.

Longtime Bulldog fan Bobby Wilson says it’s all about the fellowship.

“Tailgating means football is finally here we’ve got friends coming in from Grenada, Horne Lake, South Haven, Hernando and it means fellowship with them some of these people we only see once a year and that’s during this tailgating means football is finally here,” said Wilson.

So for the next few months, they’ll look forward to meeting in the Junction for the food and fellowship, and to cheer on their Bulldogs.

Many of the fans show up hours before kickoff and stay long after the final play of the game.