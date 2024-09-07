Talbot House prepares women for independent, sober living

The ministry runs a popular cafe, which gives marketable skills to ladies on the road to recovery

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As the lunchtime rush was about to start, Becky Weatherford was making a new coffee creation behind the counter at Talbot House Bakery and Café.

Weatherford founded Talbot House 9 years ago as a safe and supportive residential living environment for women transitioning from a substance abuse treatment program to independent sober living.

“We don’t really do anything special. We provide a safe space and parameters. Some services they might not get outside of us,” Weatherford said.

The Talbot House Bakery and Café opened five years ago, as a way to give the women steady work and an opportunity to learn marketable skills.

Linzie Phillips came to Talbot House five months ago, after going through a rehab and recovery program for heroin addiction.

Phillips now has a steady job and a strong support group.

“We connect with each other. We have all been through the same thing. Our stories are kind of alike and we kind of work as a family. We go to meetings together, eat together, shop together. My faith is the only thing that has gotten me anywhere, without God and my faith in Him I would not be alive today,” Phillips said.

Talbot House has also opened a second home and a wholesale kitchen that provides products that are sold in area restaurants and stores.

Weatherford said it is all about helping the women on their path to recovery.

“Our main purpose is to provide safe employment, job readiness, and a step up for the women we serve,” Weatherford said.

“The recovery community has a lot of love and there are people who love you. Don’t give up,” Phillips said.

Work is being done on a third location that will allow women to find even more help, hope, and healing at Talbot House. That is why continued community support, especially through the bakery and café is vital to the ministry’s mission.

For more information about Talbot House and the Bakery and Café, go to talbothousetupelo.org.

