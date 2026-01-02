Talking Warrior Water Association to conduct major repairs in the coming week

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County residents will be without water for parts of Monday and Tuesday.

The Talking Warrior Water Association will be conducting major repairs those days, which will require a short shut-off of water services.

The shut-offs are planned to start at 9 am both days.

Service will resume after the repairs are made.

For more information, you can call the Talking Warrior Water Association.

