Tallahatchie man arrested for statutory rape in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUTNY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies make a statutory rape arrest.

19-year-old Gavin Hill was arrested after investigators received a report about an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile and an adult.

The Tallahatchie County man was given a $25,000 bond.

Deputies have not released any further information about the case at this time.

