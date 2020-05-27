Targeted grants help Salvation Army provide assistance to those behind on utility bills

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Salvation Army has received a grant to help people who are faced with tough times because of the statewide shutdown over COVID-19.

The Salvation Army’s social services office saw a big increase in requests from people who need help with their utility payments and recently, the organization received some grants to help those folks get caught up.

- Advertisement -

“People are still suffering.,” said Major Ray Morton.

Although most businesses have opened back up, Maj. Morton saw and heard every day the impact the extended shutdowns still had on people, out of work through no fault of their own.

The Salvation Army received grants from TVA, Tombigbee Electric Power Association, The CREATE Foundation and United Way, specifically to help people behind on utility payments.

“What we want to do is honor that donation, but at the same time to make sure we help people, who hopefully haven’t been helped before, and maybe they’re in a situation, times have hit them and they’re having to pick and choose expenses,” Morton said.

Major Morton explained people needing help with their utility bills should contact the social services office, and have documentation about how COVID-19 impacted them.

He encouraged people who need help to come forward.

“I want to make sure people understand that we are protecting their dignity, and integrity and want to make sure we can help and lift us all up, I just want to say another thank you to see agencies, groups coming together to meet a need and serve a community, this is a great community we live in and really trying to reach out and take care of everybody involved and everyone who has been affected,” he said.

Major Morton said the community has rallied behind the Salvation Army during these tough times. There were some bright spots, this past weekend, the Major said four people who were living at the shelter, found permanent housing.

The Salvation Army has been providing lunch and dinner but on a to-go only basis.