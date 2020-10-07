Tarmarcus Thomas charged with arson of two church vans

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in the arson of two church vans.

Tarmarcus Thomas is charged with arson.

He was arrested late yesterday and remains in the Lowndes County jail.

The fire happened at 10th Avenue Church of Christ, which is across the street from the old Hunt High School, over the weekend.

Fire Chief Martin Andrews tells WCBI that investigators believe this fire is unrelated to the one in east Columbus.

Firefighters and law enforcement are using evidence found at the scene, along with video surveillance in the investigation.

The vans were destroyed in the blaze.