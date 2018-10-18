Task force focuses on crime & drug addiction in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A committee in Lowndes County is studying crime and addiction in the community.

Thursday evening is the second meeting the Crime and Addiction Task Force of the Lowndes County Community Foundation held.

It was at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

The group is made of 20 different leaders in the county and the Golden Triangle.

They’re studying crime and drug addiction to see what it is that’s offered to help out individual struggling and looking at what it is, that we as a community can do better to lend a hand to those battling addiction.

Arleen Weatherby works with Community Counseling and says statistics show Northeast Mississippi has the highest rate of underage drinking and prescription drug abuse.

“If we don’t come together as a community to help stop this or to alleviate it, we’re going to lose a lot more young people. It’s great to see people from all walks of life, young, old, different professions, to come together as one, to bring our community together on the prevention of prescription drugs, underage drinking and other drugs,” said Weatherby.

The group discussed what programs surrounding communities offer for to those for drug addiction.