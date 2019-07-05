Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion reflects on Aberdeen’s culture, history

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The 4th of July might be over, but the celebrating continues in Aberdeen.

The Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion is bringing food and music together.

The event encourages the community to reflect on Aberdeens history and culture.

Vendors like Jasmine Davis are excited to see what the weekend has to offer.

“We expect a good crowd a lot of people out and just hoping for a good time,” said Davis.

The event continues Saturday with a dance at Aberdeen High School.