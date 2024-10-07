Taste of Fall coming this week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Sunday! Conditions were warm for the weekend, but a cool down is coming! A passing cold front will usher in mild and refreshing temperatures to start the weekend with warm afternoons and pleasant mornings. Dry weather will stay locked in too as high pressure from the north settles in behind the front.

TONIGHT: The cold front will pass Northeast Mississippi through the overnight hours tonight! The front will help clear any remaining clouds and usher in dry air. Tonight’s lows will be the warmest of the week, with temperatures cooling to the mid 60s.

MONDAY: The weather will be really enjoyable tomorrow! With a clear, sunny sky and a northerly breeze, it will be a nice day to spend some time outdoors or take an evening walk. We will shed a couple of degrees off our highs tomorrow, reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to drop off nicely, and we will have a chilly start to our Tuesday morning with lows in the low 50s!

REST OF WEEK: The rest of the week is looking very quiet thanks to building high pressure keeping us clear and calm. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s throughout the week with an abundant amount of sunshine. Finally getting a taste of fall!