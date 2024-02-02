Taste of spring Friday, rain arrives this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Beautiful weather sticks around Friday before changes arrive this weekend.

FRIDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine through the day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s – early February perfection!

SATURDAY: The day starts dry with some sun possible, but clouds will slowly fill in through the afternoon with highs right back in the upper 60s. Light showers are possible late day, but steadier showers are expected to move in by evening & overnight.

SUNDAY: A steady, soaking-style rain is on the way with temperatures likely falling into the 40s by afternoon. It’ll be a good day to stay indoors and catch up on some TV! At least 1-2″ of rain are possible before the rain ends late Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will linger Monday, but dry weather will return through mid-week. Highs will temporarily rebound back to the mid 60s Wed/Thu.