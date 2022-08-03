Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society Raise the Woof

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday, Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society are teaming up for a furry fundraiser.

The event started at lunchtime and runs throughout the evening.

Taste will feature its delicious Italian cuisine,

while Oktibbeha Humane Society will have adoptable dogs for guests to meet.

All proceeds will go to OCHS to assist with the cost of their new transport building

which will serve and house more than *2,700* pets in need.

