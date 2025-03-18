Taste of Tupelo event rescheduled due to natural gas outage

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular event that allows local restaurants to showcase some of their popular and new menu items is rescheduled because of that natural gas outage in Lee County.

The Community Development Foundation has announced that “Taste of Tupelo” will now be held on April 17. The event, which features restaurants with samples of menu items, was set for Thursday evening, March 20.

However, last week’s gas line break, which resulted in a natural gas outage in the area, caused event organizers to reschedule.

Judd Wilson is vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and said restaurant owners were all in for the new date, as most of them deal with the natural gas outage in their kitchens.

“All of them were so excited about the day change and said, this will really help us out, so we sort of took the pulse from them and ran with it. We feel like this will help the businesses and restaurants that take part in the event because we will be past the gas shortage. This is a great opportunity to showcase themselves, they are excited to do the event because it brings in customers for them so they wanted to be on their A game so this will allow them to do that,” said Wilson.

