Taste of Winter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Blustery conditions are expected tonight and during the beginning of the work week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures are going to plummet into the 20’s overnight, with “feels like” temperatures dropping into the teens. Gusty winds are expected at times with mostly clear conditions.

MONDAY: Even though its still November, Monday is going to feel like a winter day. We’ll have a very chilly start, and our temperatures will only warm into the mid-40’s. Gusty winds throughout the day will keep our “feels like” temperatures in the 30’s for most of the day. Mostly sunny conditions are expected.

TUESDAY: We’ll start to warm up by Tuesday, with high temperatures climbing back to the upper-50’s. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day.