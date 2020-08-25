Tate Reeves questioned for not wearing mask in North Carolina

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves holds a press conference to discuss the potential impact of Hurricane Laura and the state’s current coronavirus numbers, but that’s not what held the attention of many viewers.

Photos have circulated online recently of Reeves not wearing a mask at a recent campaign rally in North Carolina.

Over the weekend Governor Reeves was seen campaigning for North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest.

Forest is running for Governor of his state.

At the event, Reeves was photographed without a face covering.

He says, he usually doesn’t wear a mask when speaking publicly.

“It was a campaign event, we believe that political speech is protected. It is not at all unlike the protests that went on in Downtown Jackson, so while I was in North Carolina I wore a mask about 90 percent of the time. There are literally thousands and thousands and thousands of people outside the Governor’s Mansion protesting. Just because you agree with those who are protesting, doesn’t mean there’s not public health risk at doing so,” said Reeves.

Last week the health department saw a rise is cases among teachers and students across the state.

There were 144 new teacher cases and 292 new student cases.

Almost four thousand Mississippi students have been asked to self-quarantine.