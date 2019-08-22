Tate Reeves stops by Tueplo day after debate with primary opponent

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves spent some time encouraging volunteers at a phone bank in Tupelo, one day after a debate with his Republican primary opponent.

Reeves thanked volunteers at his Tupelo campaign headquarters, as he made a swing through the Northeast portion of the state.

Voters will head to the polls next Tuesday in the runoff between Reeves and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller.

Reeves said there are clear differences between himself and his Republican opponent.

“I don’t believe we should have Obamacare expansion in Mississippi, in fact I think Obamacare was a mistake, Judge Waller would like to expand Obamacare so that 300,000 more people are on the rolls in Mississippi, I am opposed to raising taxes, I think your taxes are too high, Judge Waller has supported raising the gas tax as much as twelve cents a gallon , which is a $240 million tax increase on hard working Mississippi families,” said Reeves.

Reeves will be in the Columbus area Friday.

The winner of next Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff faces Democrat Jim Hood in the race for Governor in November.