Tax-Collecting scam hits Oktibbeha County mailboxes | What to look for

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville and Oktibbeha County residents, be on the lookout for some strange letters claiming your property is at risk.

The letters appear to be from a county property and asset office.

County Tax Assessor, Allen Morgan says it isn’t real.

“Well, it’s kind of a mix of Oktibbeha County and the state of Mississippi. It’s got the state of Mississippi on here too. It’s kind of mixed in between,” said Morgan.

“That’s not real?” we asked.

“It’s not real. It’s a total scam; it’s a fraud. They’re trying to scam somebody into wiring some money or giving their credit card, which they don’t need to do,” Morgan continued.

Just to clarify, the county tax assessor’s office does send letters to notify residents of tax based issues.

Morgan said if the letter doesn’t have his name on the envelope, however, call law enforcement or the tax office.