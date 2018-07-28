Tax Free Weekend Impacts

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Back to school shopping is in full swing.

Shoppers took advantage of a tax free weekend for clothing and shoes.

- Advertisement -

This weekend allows parents to save money and help their students look their best when classes resume.

Tupelo Kohl’s manager Paul Braddock spoke on the impact its had on business.

“The tax exempt is just a way that the state of Mississippi allows us to give tax exempt on merchandising and shoes that helps the families going to the school year more confident,” said Braddock.

Braddock says the tax free discounts don’t apply to things like backpacks or other school supplies.

The tax free weekend began Friday night and continues until closing time tonight.