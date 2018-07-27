Tax free weekend underway in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Back to school shopping is officially under way in the Magnolia State with the sales tax free weekend.

Clothes and shoes that are prices $100 or less are tax free.

The Starkville JC Penny’s says with tax free kicking off today, businesses was steady.

The store has extended its hours to accommodate the shopping weekend which, manager Lindsey Horton says is just as busy as Black Friday.

“It’s been pretty busy. You know a lot of people come out because it’s the tax free weekend. It’ll probably even busier throughout the weekend, but yeah it’s been pretty busy,” said Horton.

On top of tax free weekend, Penny’s is also doing it’s Black Friday in July event.

Hours Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.