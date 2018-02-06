Tax Return Filing Do’s And Don’ts

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – With tax season in full swing people all over the county are working to get organized and prepared to file.

However, the experts say there are a few things to keep in mind moving forward.

“The IRS are high tech. That’s what they are trained to do. People don’t realize they go through each person tax returns with a fine-tooth comb,” said M&M Tax Preparer Brenda Martin.

If you’re planning to pull one over on the Internal Revenue Service, M&M Tax Service Preparer Brenda Martin says you might want to think again.

“All these agencies are sending in paperwork and they are matching stuff up. Just claim what you need to claim. If you don’t have a business you cant claim a business. If you work you have a W2 form or 1099, so make sure you have what you’re suppose to,” said Martin.

Columbus Resident Martin Wadges says he use to do his own taxes. He says with the rules changing almost yearly, he didn’t want to take a chance of making a mistake and suffering the consequences.

“Yes, you can not make a mistake. A mistake is like it cant be corrected they’ll come after you if for that. So I get somebody that knows all the laws they get books my accountants desk is full of things,” said Wadges.

Martin’s been in the tax preparation business for 34 years. She says something she hears of people trying to claiming other children as their dependents.

“People think they can just fool the IRS. The IRS has computers in place so when you’re child’s name come up and it’s keyed in, it will show who the parents are,” said Martin.

Most importantly, Martin says protect your identity. If you don’t there will be several more hoops to jump through when tax season rolls around.

“Basically, after that year the IRS will send you an identity password protection pin and that pin has to be put in your with your tax returns. If you submit that without that pin you will get a rejection and each year they change that pin. So if you don’t have that pin guess what? You can’t file tax returns for that year all because someone stole your identity,” said Martin.

Martin goes on to say filing fraudulent claims can cost an individual up to $1,500 in addition to possible jail time for the tax preparer.