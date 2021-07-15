Taylor Machine works continues to struggle post COVID

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The President of Taylor Machine Works says industries across the country are facing a disaster in the supply chain.

Today, Lex Taylor spoke to the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Taylor’s companies make heavy industrial lift trucks and build power generators.

The organization uses 430 vendors from across the globe to build its products.

Taylor testified he sees 30 to 75 percent increases in his costs every week and described inflation as running rampant.

Demand continues to increase with orders at Taylor but the supply from their vendors remains low.

“We still have 40 employees now on layoff, still, from the COVID year. This means 40 families in need with no pay or benefits. We want to hire those workers back and hire even more, but we don’t dare make such a large investment when we cannot commit to fulfilling customer orders on time now,” said Lex Taylor, Chairman of the Taylor Group.

Taylor’s companies are based in Louisville.

He was invited to speak to the committee by a ranking member, Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi.