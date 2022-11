Taylor Machine Works in Louisville celebrates 95th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local manufacturer and employer is celebrating its 95th anniversary.

Taylor Machine Works started as a garage in 1927 and since then has become one of the nation’s largest manufacturing companies.

Overall, the company is known for building and selling workmanship, and industrial, and engineering products.

