Taylor pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Lowndes County resident pleads guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Robert Taylor was originally arrested in August 2022.

At that time, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department got a tip from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led them to Taylor.

Detectives believed Taylor was previously in Lowndes County and other locations uploading images and videos of child sexual abuse.

He was arrested in Niceville, Florida.

The federal charge he pleaded guilty to is transporting child pornography using facilities in interstate commerce.

Taylor was sentenced to 11 years in prison.