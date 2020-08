TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — The TCPS football team is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Assitant football and track coach Rob Barnes died due to COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Barnes was well known in the Tupelo community, mostly, for training young athletes, specifically working with them on their speed.

Barnes battled COVID-19 for two weeks before losing his battle with the virus. Barnes was 65 years old.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Barnes’ honor Friday, August 21st at 8 PM at Robins Field in Tupelo.