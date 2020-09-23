TCPS Holiday Named Player of the Week

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Earning the honor this week is Tupelo Christian Prep School senior quarterback Khi Holiday.

Holiday threw for 356 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns against French Camp.

Holiday credits his team for putting him in position to have a night he’ll never forget!

“A lot of green grass when I was running,” Holiday said. “All I was seeing was my wide receivers hands go up when I needed to throw them the ball. That’s a new record for me. It was a blessing to get that new record and I wouldn’t have got it without my linemen and wide receivers. Everybody came into the game with a lot of confidence. We knew we were finna go out there and show out. I didn’t really think about that during the game. I don’t really think about what’s going on or what’s happening or what I’m doing. We try to win so that’s how we play.”

Holiday and the Eagles go up against the Noxapater Tigers this Friday!