TCPS Students Collect Items For Victims Of Hurricane Florence

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A trailer full of non perishable items is on its way to victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

Students at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School wanted to do something to help the hurricane victims. So when they found out video production instructor Scott Burns was heading to that area, the students began collecting non perishable foods and other essentials.

Within a few days, the students had filled two trailers with donated items for the hurricane victims as a way to show compassion for those who are hurting.

“It’s important because I mean we want to be a light in the community, a light to our country so I think this is an excellent way to get out there and help people,” said TCPS Senior, Victoria Fox.

Burns will deliver the items this weekend. He is going to North Carolina on behalf of “Purple Heart Homes,” which remodels houses for wounded veterans.