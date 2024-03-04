TCSO investigates theft of Polaris side-by-side

Sometime between February 23 and February 27, 2024, the side-by-side was stolen from a house on County Road 363 in Iuka.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information regarding the theft of a Polaris side-by-side.

Sometime between February 23 and February 27, 2024, the side-by-side was stolen from a house on County Road 363 in Iuka.

The side-by-side is described as a 2019 Polaris RZR XP 1000.

It is white and black, with black and blue bead-lock style wheels.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Walls at the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 423-7000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X