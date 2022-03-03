Teacher pay raise bill is still alive in the state legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A teacher pay raise bill is still alive in the state legislature.

The state Senate changed some language and then unanimously passed HB530.

Now it makes its way back to the House.

If approved there, the bill will be sent to the governor for his signature.

If the House doesn’t approve, it will be sent to conference for negotiations.

The bill provides a minimum starting pay at $39 thousand dollars for the next school year and $40 thousand thereafter.

The plan also includes annual and five-year pay bumps and a $2 thousand dollar salary increase for assistant teachers.

You can go to our website for more details.