Team dedicates championship game to fallen coach

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Tigers celebrate their football championship by getting their championship rings Thursday night.

Friends, family and teammates met in the school cafeteria for a ceremony celebrating their comeback win against East Central.

This is 5th time the team has taken home a state championship.

This win meant more than just any win to the team though.

Back in March of 2017, Offensive Coordinator James Patterson passed away after a long fight with cancer.

The night was not only about getting their rings, but the rings are to honor the fallen coach.

“We dedicate this season to Coach Patterson. He told me back in the spring we were going to in the state championship and I believed that, and we worked so hard. The guys dedicate their season to Coach Patterson. They did what we ask them to do this whole summer and these kids came out and played hard. Our back was against the wall, we started off two and four,” said head coach Tyrone Shorter.

Football season is right around the corner.

The Tigers kick off their first game at Starkville on August 17th.