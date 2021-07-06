LOWNDES COUNTY, Ms. (WCBI)- East Mississippi Community College is working to meet industry demands for technology based careers.

The communiversity says they just can’t produce enough students for the number of jobs in the fields of technology and and trades.

Many companies in the Golden Triangle offers incentives to graduating students.

EMCC wants high tech industry knowledge more accessible so local students know what’s available to them.

“We train students everyday go to work in everything from HVAC to systems based automation to electrical to mechatronics and engineering technology” said Vice President of workforce and economic development Courtney Taylor. “It’s important that they see that the world today looks very different from when their parents or their grandparents’ generation. All of these new plants that are being built and these new employers, they all require high technology. Even our new construction equipment has a GPS on it. So kids today that like to play on their phones and their computers, if they want to go to work, they’ll be able to find a job.”

You can go to eastms.edu for more information.