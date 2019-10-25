Ted Danson arrested with Jane Fonda at U.S. Capitol

What do Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston and Ted Danson have in common? They’re all iconic actors — and they’ve all be arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in recent weeks. For Fonda, this is the third Friday in a row she’s been photographed in her bright red coat as police put her in handcuffs.

The 81-year-old actress is leading a weekly climate change protest in Washington, D.C. she calls “Fire Drill Friday.” Fonda moved to Washington to fight against climate change, and each week’s protest features a special theme. This Friday, the focus was “Oceans Can’t Wait.”

Actor Ted Danson is all smiles as he’s arrested at the Capitol for blocking the street after he, Jane Fonda, and other demonstrators called on Congress for action to address climate change. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Fonda’s pal Ted Danson joined her at the protest, and were both were arrested. Danson, 71, seemed to almost anticipate the arrest — he had a huge grin on his face as police led him away.

Capitol Police told CBS News a total of 32 individuals arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in the intersection of East Capitol and First Streets. They are charged with “Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” police said.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda, joined by Ted Danson, is arrested at the Capitol for the third time in three weeks on Oct. 25, 2019. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

It’s no secret that arrests at Fonda’s rallies are possible; they’re a regular occurrence. Just last week Fonda and her “Grace and Frankie” co-star Sam Waterston were arrested.

“We can do this!” 78-year-old Waterston said during the protest. “We need something to push for that’s as big as the problem.”

“This is an ongoing action to draw attention and a sense of urgency to the climate crisis,” Fonda said before her arrest last week. “Make no mistake, change is coming, whether we like it or not. Change is coming by disaster, or change is coming by design.”

Last Friday’s protest resulted in 17 people being taken into custody for unlawfully demonstrating, Capitol Police told CBS News.

Actor Sam Waterston is arrested outside the US Capitol during a climate change protest, on October 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. OLIVIER DOULIERY

The first “Fire Drill Friday” took place on October 11. That was also the first day Fonda was arrested for demonstrating on the U.S. Capitol steps. That time, a total of 16 people were arrested, Capitol Police told CBS News.

Despite the multiple arrests, Fonda doesn’t seem to have any plans to stop her weekly protests at the Capitol building. She has vowed to show up every Friday until January.

Upcoming protest themes include “Women Can’t Wait” on November 1, which is geared toward “increasing women and girls’ education, advancing reproductive justice and centering women and girls in climate solutions works,” according to the “Fire Drill Friday” website.

On November 8, Fonda and her team will lead a “War and Military” protest. “Just one percent of the 2019 military budget of $716 billion would be enough to fund 128,879 green infrastructure jobs instead, and it would take just 11 percent — or $80 billion — to produce enough wind and solar energy to power every household in the United States,” the site reads.