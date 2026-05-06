Ted Turner, media tycoon who founded CNN, dies at age 87

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, Ted Turner, the media tycoon who founded CNN and led an empire that also included cable channels TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies as well as the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks, died Wednesday, his company Turner Enterprises said in a statement. He was 87.

The company said Turner died peacefully surrounded by his family after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder that he revealed he was fighting in 2018. A spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that Turner died in Lamont, Florida, where he owned a vast estate east of the state capital of Tallahassee. CNN first reported Turner’s death.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” CNN Chairman and CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

President Trump reacted to Turner’s death on social media, calling him “one of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine.” In the same post, Mr. Trump also criticized the stewardship of CNN, a frequent target of the president’s ire, after Turner sold the news outlet.

Turner was never a man to shy away from a challenge — on land or sea.

He was the skipper who brought the America’s Cup yachting trophy back to the U.S. in 1977. He devoted hundreds of thousands of acres of land to save the American bison. He owned the Atlanta Hawks for 19 years and the Atlanta Braves for 20, during which time the Braves won the 1995 World Series. And in 1980, he changed the way we all consumed news with the launch of CNN, the first 24-hour cable news network.

“I’m a lot of different people, if you don’t know that by now,” Turner told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in 1979. “I’m a multifaceted person. I’ve got a lot of different personalities. You ought to see me at midnight on a full moon.”

He was a hard-drinking, cigar-smoking adventurer — with deep pockets.

“I get thousands, millions and billions mixed up,” Turner said during a 2008 “60 Minutes” interview. He was debating with Morley Safer whether he had lost nearly a million dollars a day or $10 million a day for two and a half years as the largest individual shareholder of AOL Time Warner. (It was the latter.) Then the corporate parent of what had been Turner’s empire, the media giant was hit hard when the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s.

Turner was also known for making off-color remarks, earning him numerous nicknames, including the Mouth From The South and Captain Outrageous. He was, for some, as unlikable as he was invincible.

But in 2018, he disclosed to “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he was fighting Lewy body dementia.

“It’s a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer’s,” Turner told Koppel. “It’s similar to that, but not nearly as bad.”

Turner married three times, including his decadelong marriage to actor and activist Jane Fonda from 1991 to 2001. In 2012, Turner told CNN that Fonda was probably the great love of his life, he hadn’t gotten over her and he doubted he ever would.

“When you love somebody, and you really love ’em, you never stop loving ’em,” he said.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Fonda on Wednesday wrote that Turner “swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate and I’ve never been the same.”

“Ted Turner helped me believe in myself,” she wrote. “He gave me confidence. I think I did the same for him, but that’s what women are raised to do. Men like Ted aren’t supposed to express need and vulnerability. That was Ted’s greatest strength, I believe.”

Fonda wrote of Turner that he “had a big life, a brilliant mind and a soaring sense of humor,” and said he “taught me more than any other person or school classes,” praising his business acumen along with both his competitive and loving nature.

“I loved Ted with all my heart,” she added. “I see him in heaven now with all the wildlife he helped bring back from extinction … they’re all gathered at the pearly gates applauding and thanking him for saving their species.”

Turner’s legacy will always be paired with CNN, and yet the gift he seemed most proud of was the natural habitats he saved by buying and protecting more wild acreage than almost anyone in the U.S.

It’s tempting to call him a master of his domain, but he’d prefer caretaker. We don’t own anything, he said, we just borrow it for a while.

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