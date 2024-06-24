Teen being charged as adult in child sexual abuse case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 17-year-old from Amory is being charged as an adult in a child sexual abuse case that spans two counties.

In early June, investigators in Monroe County alerted Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators to allegations of child exploitation and child sexual abuse.

The two departments working together discovered alleged crimes in both counties.

Evidence collected in Lee County led investigators to develop 17-year-old Alexis Bray of Amory as a suspect.

Bray was arrested Thursday.

She was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under fourteen, one count of producing child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Due to the severity of the crimes, she is being charged as an adult.

A judge denied bond for Bray.

