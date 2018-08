COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen is charged with armed robbery in connection with a weekend armed robbery.

18 year-old, Mandell Glover, remains in jail.

The victim told deputies he was taking pictures on his phone at Stringer Manor Apartments this past Friday evening.

When he looked up, the victim claims Glover hit him in the nose with a pistol.

More than $800 was allegedly taken.

Glover was arrested at his mother’s house a short time later.