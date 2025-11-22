Teen Charged in East Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teenager is facing multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday night in East Columbus.

Police say 19-year-old Monte Beckwith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and felony malicious mischief.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Ready Mart on North McCrary Road. Four people were detained at the scene, and investigators say no injuries were reported.

Columbus Police believe additional arrests may be possible as the investigation continues. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.