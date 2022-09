Teen charged with calling in bomb threat at Houlka High School

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies made an arrest on a bomb threat to Houlka High School.

The threat was called into the school district this past Friday.

Today, a 15-year-old was charged with the crime.

The case now goes to the Chickasaw County Youth Court.

