Teen charged with second degree murder after a shooting in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenage suspect in a fatal shooting in Amory will be staying in jail for a while.

19-year-old Denzarious Wren has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayden Blanchard.

Blanchard was found in a yard on Concord Avenue in Amory on Monday night, March 17, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died from his wounds.

Police arrested Wren at the scene.

Wren was out on bond for a shooting in the same area in December of last year.

A Justice Court Judge denied bond in this case.

Wren will remain in the Monroe County Jail.

