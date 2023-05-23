Teen charged with shooting into automobile in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made an arrest in an apartment complex shooting.

19-year-old Ralpheal Henry of Greenville was charged with shooting into an automobile.

The gunfire happened at The Hangout apartments on Mary Lee Lane back on May 10.

One person had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believed there was a party at the complex and then an argument before the gunshots started.

Henry is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

More arrests are expected.

