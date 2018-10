HAMILTON (WCBI) – A Hamilton High school student dies in an early Monday car crash.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 17 year old Andrew Steven Grimm died at the scene of the 3:30 AM wreck.

Preliminary investigation shows Grimm was traveling East on Hamilton Road near the high school when he lost control and hit a tree.

Grimm was traveling alone and no other cars were involved.

Tisdale- Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for the high school junior.